Kohima, Apr 21 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported 97 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 12,747, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported from Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung and Tuensang districts.

"97 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. 49 in Dimapur, 46 in Kohima, 1 each in Mokokchung & Tuensang. And, 4 +ve patients have recovered in Phek," said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

Nagaland currently has 347 active COVID-19 cases, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.

Four more patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,114, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 95.03 per cent, Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 94, while 192 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,41,806 samples for COVID-19 including 76,897 on RT-PCR, 37,820 on TrueNat and 27,089 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer, Dr Ritu Thurr said a total of 1,63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 1,29,319 people so far.

Of the total doses administered in the state 45,277 are frontline workers, 13,659 are healthcare professionals, 35,390 senior citizens and 34,993 people above 45 years, he said.

Among those inoculated 21,947 frontline workers, 9,233 healthcare workers, 2,324 senior citizens and 1,067 people above 45 years have received the second shot of COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr Thurr.

Meanwhile, in view of the severity of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Nagaland Governor R N Ravi held a sensitization-cum-consultation meeting with the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Leader of Opposition, T R Zeliang and leaders of the Naga People's Front, NDPP, BJP, Congress, JD(U), NCP and NPP at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Health and Family Welfare department briefed the political leaders with a powerpoint presentation on the status of COVID-19 and also preparedness of the state government.

The governor urged the leaders to shed their political differences in the fight against the pandemic and to save the people and their livelihood because both are at high risk today.

Ravi reiterated the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that lockdown should be the last option.

The governor emphasized the need for prevention to be the top most priority for all of us.

During the discussion, political leaders gave several suggestions. The governor thanked them for their non-partisan positive approach and their constructive suggestions and hoped that the government would take due note of them, a Raj Bhavan release said.

