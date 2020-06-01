India News | 990 New COVID-19 Cases in Delhi, Total Cases Count 20,834

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi's COVID-19 cases count on Monday reached 20,834 after 990 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital.

According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 268 patients recovered today taking the total number of recovered patients to 8,764. It said that 12 patients died today taking the death toll to 523.

According to the Health Ministry, India on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases, while 230 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 "cured/discharged/migrated" and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)

