New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Congress on Monday hailed the victory of 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh in FIDE Chess World Cup saying the nation is proud of her historic win.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "India's women power dominates the world stage!"

"We are extremely proud of 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh, for becoming the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Chess World Cup," Kharge said in a post on X.

"This all-Indian final against the legendary Koneru Humpy made the game absolutely historic! We extend our best wishes to both the players for a bright future and many more such accolades. India remains ecstatic!" he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Two Indian women. One world stage. A nation beaming with pride."

"At just 19, Divya Deshmukh achieved an extraordinary feat by becoming the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Chess World Cup. Across the board, Koneru Humpy, a legend in her own right, made this all-India final a truly historic event," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Congratulations to both champions!" he said.

Congratulating Deshmukh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "At just 19, you've made history by winning the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025-an extraordinary feat that fills the nation with pride!"

"A special salute to Koneru Humpy for making this all-Indian final a moment of national celebration. Two champions, one unforgettable milestone. India stands proud!" she said.

Deshmukh marked a major milestone in her career on Monday by clinching the Women's World Cup with a tie-break win over seasoned compatriot Koneru Humpy in Batumi, Georgia.

The victory not just earned the 19-year-old from Nagpur the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster, something which looked improbable when she started the tournament.

