New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court's division bench on Tuesday stayed an interim injunction granted to classical singer Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar in his copyright infringement lawsuit against music composer A R Rahman and the producers of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Dagar claims the song Veera Raja Veera is derived from his composition Shiva Stuti.

The appeal was reviewed by Justices C. Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul. Meanwhile, Rahman must deposit Rs 2 crore as per the single judge's order, though the court clarified that the requirement is procedural, not based on merit.

Final hearing in the matter is now scheduled for May 23, 2025.

Earlier, Justice Prathiba M Singh ruled that Veera Raja Veera was identical to Shiva Stuti, originally composed by the late Junior Dagar Brothers, despite lyrical changes and modern elements. Dagar, heir to the original composers, sought to prevent its use, arguing the melody and rhythm remain unchanged.

He claims exclusive rights to his family's compositions through an arrangement with legal heirs. Shiva Stuti, composed in the 1970s, was performed internationally, including at the Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam in 1978.

The single judge ordered that Veera Raja Veera must credit Dagar's father, Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar, and uncle, Ustad N. Zahiruddin Dagar, as the original composers. (ANI)

