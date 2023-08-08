New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha witnessed a special moment for a brief period on Tuesday when the chair and the secretariat table were all managed by women and a woman MP was speaking in the House.

Officials said this was an ode to "naari shakti".

When Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mohanta was speaking in the House, Phangnon Konyak was presiding over the proceedings and the secretariat table in the well of the House was occupied by women officials, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said in a statement.

