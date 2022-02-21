Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) A strong National Conference is an eyesore for the elements opposed to Jammu and Kashmir's spirit of inclusiveness, party president Farooq Abdullah said as he exhorted the cadre to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving people and strengthening inclusiveness.

The former chief minister complimented the people in general and the party cadre in particular for their commitment to the secular ethos and hoped that this glorious tradition would continue to inspire future generations.

"The emergence of National Conference as a big political force is an eyesore for elements opposed to J&K's spirit of amity, brotherhood, harmony and inclusiveness," Abdullah said after reviewing the functioning of the party units in Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley regions of Jammu province.

He said massive support to the National Conference in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir is reflective of the deep faith of the people in the party, which has met the challenges with “courage and fortitude”.

"The strength of the party emanates from the people at ground zero and there is a need to channelize this support for the betterment of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion,” he said.

Abdullah said the National Conference has all along cherished great values of pluralistic ethos that have actually been a binding force between regions and religions.

“This spirit has not only to be sustained but promoted in a big way to keep at bay the divisive forces,” he added.

He said unity in diversity is the real strength of Jammu and Kashmir and “this is what has seen us overcome all the challenges”.

Abdullah exhorted the cadre across Jammu and Kashmir to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving the people and strengthening bonds of inclusiveness -- the political philosophy of the party that has withstood the test of times.

The NC president complimented party functionaries for mass outreach in their areas, saying this would further galvanise the party at the grassroots level.

"The politically empowered people hold the key to change and given their sagacity and sense of understanding the day is not far when they will become the masters of their own destiny,” he said.

The NC leader said the people were the real fountain of power and the power is not to rule but to serve humanity.

“This has been the core of our political philosophy,” he maintained.

