New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed Former Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey as the party's Overseas Coordinator.

The main Opposition party in Delhi had on Wednesday released a list of new office bearers.

Jitender Singh Tomar was appointed as Madhya Pradesh's Prabhari. Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj Govind and Mahendra Yadav were appointed as Prabhari of Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, respectively.

Dheeraj Tokas has been made the Prabhari of Rajasthan. Prakash Jarwal was appointed as the Prabhari of Maharashtra.

Ghanendra Bhardwaj and Vijay Phulara were appointed as Sah Prabhari of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

Four leaders were appointed as the Sah Prabhari of Uttar Pradesh: Dilip Pandey, Vishesh Ravi, Anil Jha and Ch. Surendra Kumar.

On Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced a 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' amid the ongoing "War Against Drugs" in Punjab, which has been initiated by the administration to eliminate drug abuse in the state.

He will be accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in this endeavour to curb drug abuse in Punjab.

He said that the 'Nasha Multi Yatra' would reach each village and ward in Punjab to strengthen people's resolve against drug abuse and the selling of drugs. It would also focus on convincing people to provide treatment to drug addicts to ensure their well-being.

"From today, the Nasha Mukti Yatra is starting in Punjab. This Yatra will go to every village and every ward of Punjab. Through this Yatra, people will now be connected with the Nasha Mukti Abhiyan. In every village and every ward, people will take an oath that they will not consume drugs themselves, will not let anyone sell drugs in their area and will get the drug addicts treated and get them out of addiction," Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, posted on X.

He stated that the Punjab government has made arrangements for the treatment of drug addicts.

"The Punjab government has made arrangements on a large scale for the treatment of drug addicts. Three crore members of the Punjab family will now ensure that they eliminate drug addiction from Punjab," Kejriwal said.

"In the last two and a half months, Punjab Police and Punjab Government have started a war against drugs. For the first time, action is being taken against drug smugglers on such a large scale," he added. (ANI)

