New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed former Delhi Minister and former MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj as the state chief of the Delhi unit of the party.

Bhardwaj has replaced Gopal Rai to formulate the political strategies for the party in Delhi to counter the BJP-led Delhi government. After being appointed Delhi AAP president, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Our first priority will be to expand the party organisation. Elections will come and go.."

Gopal Rai has been appointed as the state in-charge of AAP Gujarat while Pankaj Gupta has been appointed as the state in-charge for AAP Goa while Manish Sisodia takes charge of Punjab.

On his appointment as the in charge of Punjab, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, "There has been a lot of development in Punjab after the formation of our government in the state...The AAP government will continue to work for the welfare of the people of Punjab and will ensure that every dedicated worker of the AAP feels proud to be a part of the party...The people of Punjab respect Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann a lot,"

This decision follows the meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting which was conducted at residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The party witnessed a major reshuffle after it lost its bastion national capital Delhi to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi LoP and AAP MLA Atishi congratulated Saurabh Bhardwaj on his appointment as state convenor for Delhi.

In a social media post on X, she wrote, "Many congratulations to @Saurabh_MLAgk ji on becoming the state president of Delhi."

Speaking to reporters, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak stated that he has been made incharge of the Chhattisgarh unit of the party.

Pathak informed that Jammu and Kashmir AAP MLA Mehraj Malik has been appointed as the state in-charge for the party's J-K unit.

"Today, various decisions were taken in the party's Political Affairs Committee meeting...Gopal Rai has been made in charge of Gujarat. Pankaj Gupta has been made in charge of Goa...Manish Sisodia has been made in charge of Punjab and I have been made in charge of Chhattisgarh. Saurabh Bharadwaj has been appointed as the chief of the party's Delhi unit and Mehraj Malik has been appointed as the chief of the party's J&K unit," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party lost the recently concluded Delhi Legislative Assembly elections to BJP. The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP. It secured a two-thirds majority bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop at 22 from its previous tally of 62. (ANI)

