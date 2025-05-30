New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Mounting a fierce offensive against the BJP-led Delhi government as it completed 100 days in office, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress on Friday accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of overseeing a regime marked by service failures, broken promises and worsening public welfare.

AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj penned a letter to the chief minister, outlining what he described as the government's collapse in governance and highlighting the growing distress among Delhiites.

The AAP leader in his letter cited widespread power outages, rising electricity bills, reduced water supply, deteriorating air quality and the closure of key public welfare schemes like the Farishtey Scheme and Mohalla Clinics.

“The BJP government has completed 100 days in Delhi, but in these 100 days, the people of Delhi have had to endure many hardships,” Bharadwaj wrote.

“For the first time, the AQI in Delhi has crossed 500 during the summer. Electricity prices have risen. Private schools are increasing fees arbitrarily. Mohalla Clinics are being closed and their staff is being dismissed,” he said.

Bharadwaj requested an appointment with the chief minister to personally submit the AAP's "real report card" detailing these alleged failures.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devendra Yadav echoed similar sentiments and accused the BJP government of committing “10 great sins” in its first 100 days, asserting that the public would never forgive these actions.

“Forget about development. The BJP government has completely failed on all fronts — women's safety, law and order, drug control, pollution mitigation and basic civic services like drain cleaning,” he said at a press conference.

Yadav went on to paint a grim picture of Delhi's governance trajectory over the past decade.

“The green and healthy Delhi left behind by Sheila Dikshit was made sick by Kejriwal in his first term, put into the ICU in his second term, and now the Rekha Gupta government has put Delhi on a ventilator in just 100 days,” he said.

The chief minister earlier lashed out at the previous AAP regime and alleged that it squandered public funds by means of corruption, whereas the present government has prioritised public service.

"Those were the governments that sought fame. We are a government that delivers. They indulged in luxuries, while we are committed to service. They decorated palaces with corruption, we are shaping Delhi with integrity," she said.

Despite the fierce criticism, Gupta released a workbook titled ‘Kaam Karne Waali Sarkar: 100 Din Seva Ke', listing her government's claimed achievements such as the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, e-bus procurement, rollout of Ayushman Bharat and boosting water supply via tankers.

She maintained that her administration had been working “round the clock” for people.

The opposition, however, wasn't convinced as the AAP accused the government of hiding key provisions of a proposed education ordinance from the public while selectively sharing details with private schools.

“The BJP has a thief in its mind and is working secretly,” said Bharadwaj.

“If this is brought in the Assembly, the public will know the truth. That's why it's being pushed through as an ordinance,” he added.

