Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dissolved its organisation in the state of Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect.

AAP National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak informed about the development in a letter issued by the party.

He also informed that the party will soon announce the new organisational structure.

"Aam Aadmi Party hereby dissolves the present organisation in the state of Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect. The new organisational structure will be announced soon," the letter stated.

It is pertinent to note that AAP is gearing to field its candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

