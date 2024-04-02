Panaji, Apr 2 (PTI) Dinesh Vaghela, a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party, has died in Goa after a brief illness, an AAP leader said on Tuesday.

Vaghela, 73, passed away at his residence in Panaji on Monday night, AAP Goa vice president Valmiki Naik said.

As per the AAP's official website, Vaghela was a member of the National Executive of the Aam Aadmi Party and one of the earliest members to join the party after the India Against Corruption movement.

Originally from Gujarat, he lived in Goa. He headed AAP's disciplinary committee, as per the website.

Vaghela's last rites would be held at the St Inez Crematorium near Panaji later in the day, Naik said.

