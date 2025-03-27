New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Launching a vitriolic attack on the previous AAP government, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday alleged that while only 97 families of Covid victims received financial aid, the administration spent Rs 17 crore on publicity.

Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, defended her government's one lakh crore budget in the Delhi Assembly and accused the AAP of wasting public money on advertisements instead of welfare initiatives.

"When people were dying during COVID, the AAP government spent Rs 3 crore on a Diwali celebration event and Rs 11 crore on its publicity. They also spent Rs 7 crore on promoting a sports university that only exists on paper," she said.

The chief minister argued that her administration would curb such financial "leakages" to ensure Delhi's funds were utilized effectively, making the budget target achievable without relying on the Centre.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Atishi strongly criticized the budget, calling it a "hollow projection" due to absence of an economic survey.

She claimed that Delhi's fiscal deficit will reach a record of more than Rs 13,000 crore and accused the BJP government of exaggerating revenue estimates.

"The actual budget is of Rs 78,000 crore, not Rs one lakh crore because the government will not be able to take loans under the Small Savings Scheme or receive expected funds from the Centre," she said during a discussion on the budget.

The Delhi Assembly witnessed heated exchanges as the BJP and AAP legislators sparred over governance and budget priorities.

BJP MLA OP Sharma took a dig at the previous governments, saying, "Many people used to come from Sheesh Mahal after smoking weed and declare they were the owners of Delhi."

His remarks triggered reactions from the opposition benches.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood defended the budget and said "this is not a budget to make Delhi like London or Paris, but to restore Delhi to its true identity as a city of large-hearted people".

AAP MLA Gopal Rai criticized the government for presenting a budget without an economic survey, arguing that it allowed arbitrary financial projections.

Rai also accused the administration of neglecting elected representatives.

"The Speaker has to write a letter to the chief secretary regarding officers of the city, as Delhi's MLAs have to beg them to get work done," he said.

Rai urged all members to raise their concerns while maintaining the dignity of the House.

Gupta also accused the AAP of seizing control of the official social media handle of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), forcing the BJP government to take legal action for its recovery.

"They not only stole the money of Delhiites but also stole the official social media account of the CMO. We have to go to the court to get it back," she said.

Concluding the debate, the chief minister dismissed the opposition's criticism and asserted that the BJP-led government would ensure funds were spent on genuine development.

"Unlike the AAP, we are not the ones who keep money allocated under schemes but never use it. We will do justice to the people of Delhi and complete all necessary work," she said.

The discussion on the budget remained tense as the BJP and AAP clashed over financial priorities and governance, with Gupta describing the Rs one lakh crore budget as "historic" and a step towards making Delhi self-reliant.

