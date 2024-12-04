New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of not providing its share of funds for central government projects designed to benefit the people of Delhi.

During the final day of the winter session of the Assembly, Gupta cited a letter sent by Delhi Metro to the Delhi Chief Secretary on November 20, 2024.

He stated that the letter requested the Delhi government to release Rs 7,000 crore for the Aerocity to Tughlakabad, RK Ashram to Janakpuri (West), and Mukundpur to Maujpur corridors under Phase IV of the metro project. However, Gupta alleged that while the Delhi government increased revenue expenditures in its revised budget estimates, it ignored the metro's request and did not allocate the required funds in the revised budget sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Gupta claimed that this indicates the AAP government does not want to provide the metro connectivity under Phase IV to Delhi residents and is deliberately obstructing the project.

Gupta further highlighted that the Delhi government has also failed to contribute its share of funds for the Eastern Peripheral Road being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Rapid Rail Project by the NCRTC. This, he said, demonstrates that the government is unwilling to collaborate with the central government on public interest projects and schemes.

In the Assembly, Gupta called upon Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to release the required funds at the earliest so that these projects, meant to benefit the 20 million residents of Delhi, can be completed on time. Despite being present in the Assembly, Atishi did not respond to Gupta's demands. (ANI)

