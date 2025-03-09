New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Delhi government has approved the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' to provide Rs 2,500 to women. AAP leader Gopal Rai accused the BJP of failing to transfer the promised amount and instead forming a committee. He also questioned BJP chief JP Nadda's claim of allocating Rs 51,000 crore, stating it can only be passed through the budget in the Assembly.

"The women were waiting for this day as the BJP leaders had promised that on March 8, the money would be deposited in their accounts. However, the BJP government has given a committee instead of the money. It shows that BJP leaders were lying when they made the promise... I was listening to JP Nadda - that they have passed Rs 51000 crore for the scheme - he cannot do that, even the Delhi cabinet cannot do that. It can be passed only in the House during the budget presentation," Rai told ANI.

Similarly, Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Atishi has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "jumla" gaurantee that Rs 2500 would be credited into bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries under the BJP government's Mahila Samridhi Yojana. Despite PM's promise, she said no concrete steps were taken to roll out the scheme.

Atishi also took to social media X on Saturday to post, "Modi ji had promised during the Delhi elections that on Women's Day, Rs 2,500 will be deposited in the account of every woman in Delhi. He had called it 'Modi's guarantee'. Today is 8th March--neither money was deposited nor has the registration started. Only a four-member committee has been set up. After digging a mountain, a mouse came out."

She further accused the BJP-led government of misleading women, stating, "Was this Modi ji's guarantee? The BJP government in Delhi has proven that Modi's guarantee was a 'jumla. ' This is just the beginning; all promises made in their Sankalp Patra will also turn out to be false."

The Delhi Government on Saturday approved a groundbreaking initiative, Mahila Samridhi Yojna, a Rs 5,100 crore yearly scheme aimed at empowering women in Delhi. (ANI)

