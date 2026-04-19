The AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 reaches a fever pitch on Sunday, 19 April 2026, as Al Wasl F.C. hosts Al-Nassr FC in a high-stakes West Region quarter-final. Rescheduled as a single-legged tie at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, this clash is a 'winner-takes-all' encounter. Cristiano Ronaldo Roasts Lookalike in Hilarious Exchange, Al-Nassr Star Says ‘You Don’t Look Like Me, You Are Very Ugly’ (Watch Video).

The Emirati champions, Al Wasl, look to utilise home advantage against a star-studded Al-Nassr side that has dominated the competition’s scoring charts. With a semi-final spot on 22 April at stake, Al-Nassr fans are eager to know about star player Cristiano Ronaldo's availability in the XI.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Wasl vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Uncertainty surrounds Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation in tonight’s high-stakes AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) quarter-final. The Portuguese forward is facing a late fitness test after suffering from a sudden illness during a Saudi Pro League fixture earlier this week. Despite travelling with the squad to the United Arab Emirates, head coach Jorge Jesus remains cautious regarding the 41-year-old’s readiness to lead the line at the Zabeel Stadium. IShowSpeed Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' at WrestleMania 42 (Watch Video).

Concerns over Ronaldo’s health surfaced following Al-Nassr’s mid-week victory on Wednesday, 15 April. The veteran striker was substituted in the 89th minute after experiencing severe stomach pains and general fatigue. Following the match, Jorge Jesus confirmed that Ronaldo had been unwell before kick-off and had vomited in the dressing room immediately after leaving the pitch.

While medical staff have monitored his recovery over the last 48 hours, his inclusion in the starting XI remains a 'game-time decision'. Ronaldo has been in prolific form recently, netting 24 goals across all competitions this season, making his potential absence a significant blow for the Riyadh-based club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).