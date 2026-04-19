New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday reiterated strict compliance with legal frameworks for social media and AI-generated content in the 2026 state assembly elections in five states/UT, requiring the removal of unlawful content within three hours.

The poll body noted that over 11,000 violative social media posts have been addressed since March 15, while 3,10,393 complaints were resolved via the C-Vigil app, highlighting a 96.01% resolution rate within 100 minutes.

Also Read | Calvin Harris Electrifies Mumbai During Debut India Tour; Scottish DJ Closes Set With AVICII Tribute (Watch Viral Video).

"Political parties, candidates and campaign representatives are required to ensure that any synthetically generated or AI-altered content used for campaigning is clearly labelled as "AI-Generated", "Digitally Enhanced" or "Synthetic Content", along with disclosure of the originating entity, to maintain transparency and voter trust," said ECI in a release.

ECI further asserted that posts which are considered "MCC violations, disrupt or which have the potential to disrupt law and order, false narratives" in Assam, Keralam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are being monitored and acted upon by the concerned State IT Nodal Officers notified under the IT Act.

Also Read | Double Murder in Uttar Pradesh: Father Kills 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters in Kanpur, Calls Police Himself After Crime.

The Commission has reaffirmed that synthetic campaign material must be labelled and adhere to the 48-hour silence period.

"The Commission also reiterated provisions under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibit the display of any election matter in polling areas during the 48-hour silence period prior to the conclusion of the poll. Media platforms, including television, radio, print and social media, are required to strictly adhere to these provisions," the poll body added.

It further highlighted that citizens, political parties, and candidates can report MCC violations using the C-Vigil Module on ECINET.

The Model Code of Conduct is in effect in Assam, Keralam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry since the announcement of the election schedule on March 15. The voting for Assam, Puducherry and Keralam took place on April 9. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, with West Bengal's elections scheduled on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes for all poll-bound regions would take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)