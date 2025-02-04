New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain has moved a defamation complaint against Karnail Singh, the BJP candidate against him from Shakoor Basti in assembly polls. Jain alleged that Singh made a defamatory statement against him during an interview on a news channel on January 19.

It is alleged by Jain that Karnail Singh made the statement that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered 37 Kg of gold from his house and he has 1100 Acres of land in his name.

The Rouse Avenue court is to hear the defamation complaint on February 6.

The plea has been moved through advocate Rajat Bhardwaj. The plea further stated that Singh made a statement that Jain had made his wealth through corruption and the money was supposed to be spent on the public.

It is further alleged that Singh made a false statement that a huge gold was recovered from Jain's house and he is 'Bhoo Mafia', and will go to jail again.

It is also alleged that Singh defamed the complainant by calling him corrupt and fraud. It is also alleged that several other malicious and defamatory allegations were levelled against the complainant.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will be done on February 8. (ANI)

