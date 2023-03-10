New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Minister (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi claimed that Aam Admi Party (AAP) leaders knew that former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was involved in the liquor scam and that is why they consistently asserted that he would be arrested soon by Enforcement Directorate.

While speaking to the ANI, Meenakshi Lekhi said, "You have often heard Saurabh Bhardwaj and various AAP leaders in press conferences saying that Sisodia will be arrested by ED. They knew he was involved in this scam. This is an example of Chor Ki Dadhi Mein Tinka (acts of a guilty person). They knew money was being exchanged in and out of the country and Sisodia would be caught soon".

Meenakshi Lekhi further stated that CBI and ED are two different agencies and have arrested him on two separate charges.

"CBI fights against corruption and Delhi Government liquor policy was a corrupt policy and another case is of money laundering. ED is like a tax agency which investigates money laundering now Rs 100 crore worth of money has to be tracked. Some evidence has come up and hence arrest has been made. ED will also check if money was siphoned off to foreign countries. So definitely AAP was ready for his arrest," Lekhi told ANI.

Earlier CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The AAP government subsequently withdrew the excise policy.

Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons were booked in the case.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent him to Judicial Custody till March 20.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail. ED, last year, filed its first chargesheet in the case.

The agency said it has, so far, undertaken nearly 200 search operations in this case after an FIR was filed, taking cognisance of the CBI case registered on the recommendation of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (ANI)

