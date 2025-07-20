Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) A day after announcing that she was quitting Punjab Assembly membership and politics, AAP MLA and former minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday agreed to withdraw her decision after the party's Punjab unit president Aman Arora met her and asked her to continue working for the party and the constituency.

In a post on X, Arora said she met Mann and informed her about the party's decision to reject her resignation as an MLA, "which she accepted".

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Stormy Parl Proceddings Expected As Opposition To Corner Centre on Operation Sindoor, Bihar SIR Issue.

"Asked (her) to continue working together for the progress of the party and the constituency. Anmol was, is and will remain a part of the family of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Arora, who is also a Cabinet minister, shared a picture with Maan in the post.

Also Read | Holiday Ends in Tragedy in Hassan: 12-Year-Old Bengaluru Girl Drowns in Resort Pool, Parents Awarded INR 10 Lakh Compensation.

Later in a post on X, Maan said, "Today, I met our party president (Punjab) @amanarorasunam ji.

"The decision by @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal ji to reject the resignation has been accepted."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said sometimes a person takes a decision in an emotional state and also noted Anmol Gagan Maan had been part of the cabinet.

He said that youths should join politics and contribute to it.

AAP leader Maan had said on Saturday that she has resigned as a member of the state Assembly and decided to quit politics.

The 35-year-old singer-turned-politician, who won her maiden election from Kharar Assembly constituency in 2022, sent her resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

"My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted.

"My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people," Maan said on Saturday.

She did not cite the reason for the decision.

Arora on Saturday described Maan "like a younger sister" and said he would discuss the issue with her.

Last week, Maan met AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and said in a post on X that they held an in-depth discussion on various key issues. "His dream of uplifting society always fills us with courage and inspiration," she had said.

Maan became minister during the Bhagwant Mann government's first cabinet expansion in July 2022. She was among five MLAs who were given Cabinet berths.

At that time, she was the second woman to become a cabinet minister in the AAP government. She was given charge of tourism and culture affairs, investment promotion, labour and removal of grievances departments.

However, in September 2024, the Bhagwant Mann government dropped four ministers, including her, from the Cabinet.

Before taking a plunge into politics, she had made her name in the Punjabi music industry.

She sang many songs like 'Suit', 'Ghaint Purpose', 'Sherni', 'Zamantan,' 'Golden Girl', 'Royal Jatti,' 'Red Fulkari' and 'Velly'.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)