The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday, March 10, announced that it has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of Indian national Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel to USD 1,000,000. Bhadreshkumar Patel, who has been on the run for nearly 11 years, is wanted for the brutal 2015 murder of his wife at a Maryland donut shop. The substantial increase from the previous USD 250,000 bounty brings the reward in line with the new standard for the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list. Authorities hope the seven-figure incentive will generate fresh leads in a case that has remained cold despite hundreds of previous tips.

The 2015 Murder in Hanover: Bhadreshkumar Patel Killed His Wife Palak Patel

The charges against Patel stem from an incident on the night of April 12, 2015, at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Hanover, Maryland. According to investigators, Patel and his 21-year-old wife, Palak Patel, were both working the night shift when a domestic dispute escalated.

FBI Special Agent Jonathan Shaffer stated that the couple had been arguing over Palak's desire to return to their home country of India. Surveillance footage from that night reportedly shows the couple walking into a back storage room; investigators allege that Patel then stabbed his wife multiple times with a kitchen knife while customers were still in the front of the store.

Following the attack, Patel allegedly fled the scene on foot. Investigators tracked his movements to a nearby apartment where he gathered cash and personal belongings before taking a taxi to a hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

He was last seen on the morning of April 13, 2015, at Newark Penn Station. Despite his visa having expired at the time of the crime, authorities believe he may have used his connections in the US, Canada or India to remain hidden.

Bhadreshkumar Patel on the FBI Most Wanted List

Bhadreshkumar Patel was officially added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List on April 18, 2017. He was the 514th person to be placed on the list since its inception in 1950.

"The increased reward reflects the seriousness of Patel's crime," said Jimmy Paul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. "We hope this USD 1 million reward attracts greater attention to our tireless search and leads to the tips we need to provide justice for Palak Patel."

FBI Reward for Fugitive Indian National Bhadreshkumar Patel Raised to USD 1 Million

The #FBI now offers a reward of up to $1,000,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Bhadreshkumar Patel, wanted for allegedly killing his wife at a donut shop in Hanover, Maryland, on April 12, 2015: https://t.co/tCZ0Fde7WQ pic.twitter.com/en5jYcfpJG — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) March 10, 2026

Description and Public Warning

The FBI continues to describe Patel as armed and extremely dangerous. He is an Indian national, currently 35 years old, approximately 5'9" tall, and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The public is urged not to approach Patel if he is spotted. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be provided anonymously.

