India head coach Gautam Gambhir has voiced strong support for fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, stating the player has "no need to be sorry" following an on-field altercation during the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed a fine of 15 per cent of Arshdeep’s match fee for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct.
The incident occurred during the 11th over of the second innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, when Arshdeep fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it back toward the striker's end, striking batter Daryl Mitchell on the pads. Daryl Mitchell Left Fuming After Arshdeep Singh Throws Ball Back at Kiwi Batter During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final (Watch Video).
Aggression Over Apologies
Addressing the media following India’s 96-run victory, Gambhir dismissed the need for a formal apology, despite Arshdeep having already expressed regret to Mitchell after the match.
"You’re representing your country; you’re bound to show aggression," Gambhir said. "No bowler likes to get hit for two sixes, and that is the kind of response I want to see from my players. Even if a 'sorry' is not said, I was absolutely fine with it. He doesn’t need to be sorry."
The coach emphasized that while the players maintain sportsmanship off the field, the heat of competition naturally leads to such friction. "On a cricket field, there are no friends. Your job is to win a game of cricket for your country," he added.
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Defends Arshdeep Singh
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ICC Sanctions and Breach Details
The ICC found Arshdeep in breach of Article 2.9, which pertains to "throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner." In addition to the financial penalty, one demerit point was added to the 25-year-old’s disciplinary record.
The match referee, Andy Pycroft, proposed the sanction after on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf reported the incident. Arshdeep accepted the charge, waiving the requirement for a formal hearing.
The flare-up followed a sequence where Daryl Mitchell had struck Arshdeep for consecutive sixes. On the fifth ball of the over, Mitchell played a delivery back to the bowler, leading to the aggressive throw.
While Mitchell appeared visibly frustrated on the field, leading to an intervention by Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, the situation was reportedly defused in the dressing room area after the match. Arshdeep later joked during a post-match interview that his throw "experienced too much reverse swing" before confirming he had spoken with Mitchell to clear the air.
Despite the disciplinary distraction, India’s performance in the final was comprehensive. After posting a record 255/5, the highest score in a T20 World Cup knockout match, the Indian bowling attack dismantled New Zealand for 159.
The victory marks India’s third T20 World Cup title, making them the first team to defend the trophy successfully and the first to win it on home soil.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).