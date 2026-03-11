Cricket fans planning to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will need to budget for a significant increase in ticket prices. Following recent reforms to India's indirect tax regime, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on IPL match tickets has been raised to 40 per cent, up from the previous rate of 28 per cent. IPL 2026 Tickets Booking Guide: Date and Expected Prices.
The new tax structure, which was approved by the GST Council during its 56th meeting and implemented in late 2025, specifically targets "luxury and demerit" services. This reclassification places the world's wealthiest cricket league in the same tax bracket as casinos, race clubs, and high-end gambling services.
Impact on IPL 2026 Ticket Pricing
The shift to a 40 per cent tax rate represents a 12 per cent increase in the effective cost passed on to consumers. For a standard ticket with a base price of ₹1,000, fans who previously paid ₹1,280 (inclusive of 28 per cent GST) will now see the price rise to ₹1,400.
The hike is expected to be felt most acutely in the premium and VIP segments. In cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, where top-tier hospitality seats can exceed ₹20,000, the additional tax burden could add thousands of rupees to a single entry pass. IPL 2026 Schedule Released? Here's the Fact Check.
Selective Taxation on Sporting Events
While the IPL has been hit with the "sin tax" slab, the government has made a clear distinction between commercial leagues and grassroots or international sports.
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International Matches: Tickets for India’s international fixtures and other recognised global tournaments will continue to attract the standard 18 per cent GST.
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Exemptions: Tickets priced at ₹500 or below for recognised sporting events remain exempt from GST to ensure accessibility for lower-income fans.
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Other Leagues: The 40 per cent rate currently applies specifically to the IPL, though there remains some uncertainty regarding whether other private leagues like the Indian Super League (ISL) or Pro Kabaddi will eventually face similar reclassification.
Franchise Autonomy and Revenue
Despite the tax hike, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not directly control ticket pricing. Individual franchises, such as Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Chennai Super Kings, retain the autonomy to set base prices for their home matches. Historically, ticket sales account for roughly 10–15 per cent of a team's total annual revenue, with the bulk of earnings coming from central broadcast rights and sponsorships. So, franchises could keep ticket prices low.
Broader Economic Context
The hike is part of a wider "GST 2.0" rationalisation aimed at simplifying India’s tax tiers. While discretionary entertainment like the IPL has become costlier, the same reform reduced GST on several household essentials, such as packaged foods and toiletries, from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.
As the IPL 2026 season approaches its 28 March start date, fans are advised to keep an eye on official ticketing partners like BookMyShow and Paytm Insider, as the first phase of sales is expected to reflect these revised rates immediately.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).