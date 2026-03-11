Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp has officially come out as bisexual, describing the revelation as a "major evolution" in her 40s. The 43-year-old actress, also known for her roles in True Blood and the hit Netflix series You, shared the news during a recent appearance on the podcast I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario. The announcement follows a year of public dating with her girlfriend, stylist and writer Jade Whipkey, during which Camp has consistently defended their nearly two-decade age difference. Noah Schnapp Aka Will From Stranger Things Fame Comes Out As Gay.

Anna Camp On Owning Her Sexuality In Her 40s

Speaking in an exclusive clip shared with People, Camp expressed a sense of pride and liberation in embracing her identity later in life. "As a 43-year-old woman, I am very proud of myself for owning my sexuality at this age," she stated.

The actress admitted that navigating this change in the public eye felt like a risk, but she felt it was necessary for her personal happiness. She noted that while she previously believed she knew the trajectory of her life, she chose not to "settle" or stop evolving.

Anna Camp Comes Out as Bisexual at 43 - Watch Video

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Who is Jade Whipkey?

Jade Whipkey, 25, is a Los Angeles-based stylist, writer, and art assistant. A graduate of California State University, Northridge, Whipkey has built a notable career behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. She has worked on production staffs and as an assistant stylist for several high-profile clients, including Keke Palmer and Coco Jones.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in early 2025 after appearing in a lighthearted TikTok interview. They later "hard-launched" their relationship on the red carpet in June 2025 at the Los Angeles premiere of Camp’s film, Bride Hard.

Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey

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Addressing the 18-Year Age Gap

Since going public, the couple has faced scrutiny regarding their 18-year age difference. Camp, who is 43, and Whipkey, who is 25, have been vocal in shutting down critics who focus on the numbers.

In response to social media comments, Camp asserted that maturity is not strictly tied to age. "I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them," she wrote in a comment on a PinkNews post. She added that the two share a deep connection and "more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated."

A History of Public Relationships

Camp’s romantic life has long been a topic of public interest. She was married to Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013 and later to her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin from 2016 to 2019. Following her second divorce, she dated drummer Michael Johnson for several years before being linked to Whipkey. ‘Pitch Perfect’ Actress Anna Camp Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Jade Whipkey at ‘Bride Hard’ Premiere at DGA Theatre (See Post).

Currently, Camp remains active in her career, recently appearing in Scream 7 and the final season of You. She joins other Pitch Perfect alumni, such as Rebel Wilson, who have also shared their coming-out journeys in recent years.

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