Shamli, March 11: Astha Jain, who secured an impressive All India Rank 9 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, has become the subject of an intense debate online, with aspirants questioning her use of the Economically Weaker Section reservation (EWS) quota.

Jain’s achievement was initially celebrated as an inspiring story of perseverance. The Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, native cleared the exam on her third attempt, improving dramatically from AIR 186 and AIR 131 in previous attempts, which had already secured her a position in the Indian Police Service (IPS). UPSC CSE 2025 Cut-Off Marks Released: Check Prelims, Mains and Final Category-Wise Scores.

Why the Controversy Started

The debate erupted on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, where users pointed out that Jain’s reservation category reportedly changed across attempts.

According to discussions circulating online:

2023: Applied under the EWS category

2024: Appeared as a General category candidate

2025: Returned to the EWS category, securing AIR 9

Critics argue that such shifts raise questions about the consistency of eligibility, particularly because the EWS quota applies to candidates whose family income is below ₹8 lakh annually. UPSC CSE 2025 Final Result Out at upsc.gov.in: Anuj Agnihotri Bags AIR 1, 958 Candidates Shortlisted for IAS, IPS, and IFS.

Debate Over ‘Eligibility vs Spirit’ of EWS

Some aspirants claim that a candidate already serving as an IPS officer or capable of sustaining years of UPSC preparation in Delhi may not reflect the intended beneficiaries of the quota.

However, supporters counter that legal eligibility is determined strictly by government rules, not perceptions. Reports suggest Jain’s father runs a small kirana (grocery) store, and if the required income and asset criteria are met, she is fully entitled to claim the EWS reservation.

The discussion has reignited a broader national conversation about the implementation and verification of the EWS quota, with some aspirants demanding stricter scrutiny for candidates who already hold civil service posts but attempt the exam again for a higher rank.

Academic Excellence and Background

Despite the controversy, Jain’s academic credentials remain exceptional. A graduate of University of Delhi, she previously gained national attention in 2019 when she scored 496 out of 500 in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 examinations, ranking fourth in the country.

Her father, Ajay Jain, expressed pride in her accomplishment, saying she remained determined to become an IAS officer even while undergoing IPS training in Hyderabad.

UPSC Yet to Comment

So far, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not issued any statement regarding the controversy.

Under current rules, candidates claiming EWS benefits must provide valid income and asset certificates issued by competent authorities.

With millions of aspirants closely tracking every detail of the civil services examination, the debate highlights how every rank, category, and eligibility rule is intensely scrutinized in India’s most competitive exam.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).