Brasilia [Brazil], March 11 (ANI): South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for playing a key role in strengthening the strategic partnership between Brazil and South Africa. Ramaphosa made the remarks during a joint address in Brasilia as part of his state visit to Brazil.

Speaking alongside Lula, the South African leader highlighted the importance of the Brazilian president's leadership in deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between the two nations. He described Brazil as a vital strategic partner for South Africa across multiple sectors, as per the reports of Brasil 247.

"President Lula, your leadership has strengthened the foundations of our strategic partnership. We see Brazil as a strategic partner in many ways and value its cooperation and collaboration in a range of areas," Ramaphosa said, emphasising the shared commitment of both countries to equality, economic growth and poverty eradication.

Ramaphosa noted that the relationship between Brazil and South Africa is rooted in shared values and a common vision for inclusive development. According to him, the partnership extends beyond bilateral engagement and plays an important role in strengthening cooperation among countries of the Global South. Collaboration between the two nations spans economic development, social programmes and international political coordination.

The South African president also acknowledged Lula's role in strengthening the influence of the Group of Twenty (G20). Ramaphosa referred to Lula's participation in the summit held in Johannesburg and thanked the Brazilian leader for his contribution to enhancing the forum's global significance.

He expressed appreciation for Brazil's leadership during its presidency of the G20, saying South Africa had learned valuable lessons and adopted several initiatives from Brazil's term before assuming the group's presidency.

Ramaphosa further voiced confidence that Brazil would continue supporting South Africa during its tenure leading the forum. He concluded his remarks by describing the close ties between the two nations, saying that for South Africans, visiting Brazil "feels like being in a second home."

The visit included bilateral meetings, institutional engagements and discussions aimed at strengthening economic and political cooperation. Both countries are also members of the BRICS grouping of emerging economies. (ANI)

