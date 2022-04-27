New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is all set to take the Delhi model of governance to the United Nations General Assembly.

The MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji Assembly constituency will address the UNGA at its headquarters in New York on the theme, 'New Urban Agenda', on Thursday.

"The @ArvindKejriwal model of governance in Delhi can provide solutions to many challenges faced by cities and countries all over the world. This is the reason why the world stage wants to learn more about the Delhi model," she said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

In a statement, her office said effective people-centric policies of the Arvind Kejriwal government have provided hassle-free, quality access to basic amenities to the people of Delhi.

It said the Delhi government's policies have made peoples' lives easier, and they have now become a matter of interest and discussion across the world.

"In recognition of the same on the global stage, the Kalkaji MLA has been invited to speak at the United Nations General Assembly at their headquarters in New York," the legislator's office added.

In the high-level UNGA meeting, speakers will focus on their contributions to the overall vision, goals and targets of achieving the 'New Urban Agenda', Atishi's office said.

It said member states will be encouraged to describe national and regional challenges and policy responses, and to state commitments to achieve transformative outcomes.

"Atishi will speak alongside the mayors of Bogota and Barcelona on the ‘Best Practices of Leading Locally', where she will present the Delhi government's vision and implementation of how a thriving, diverse and densely populated city can strive to provide a high quality of life to all its citizens by ensuring everyone has equitable access to power, water, education, health and public transport," her office added.

Atishi, who graduated from Delhi-based St. Stephen's College and received her Master's degree in History from Oxford University on a Chevening scholarship, is considered to have been instrumental in the successful implementation of the Delhi government's education reform agenda.

She also spearheaded the Delhi government's flagship Mohalla Sabha project, which seeks to decentralise governance by empowering every citizen.

"It is a privilege for me to join the panel of eminent mayors from all across the globe and discuss the effective people-centric policies of the Kejriwal government at such a prestigious international forum," Atishi said in a statement.

"This is a great opportunity for governments to learn from one another and help people all over the world through policies that are closely connected to the needs of citizens," she added.

Atishi, chairperson of the Delhi Legislative Assembly's Standing Committee on Education and Public Accounts Committee, had earlier served as the advisor to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

