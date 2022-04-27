Srinagar, April 27: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," police said. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out at Baramulla Between Terrorists and Security Forces.

The firefight ensued after a joint team of the police and the security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire as they zeroed in on the hiding terrorists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2022 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).