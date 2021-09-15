Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Alleging that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was carrying out a voter outreach programme in violation of a promise to farmers to not hold rallies till polls are announced, AAP MLA Aman Arora on Tuesday asked farm leaders to either "tighten Congress's reigns" or allow other parties to hold political programmes as well.

Singh on Monday laid the foundation stones of PAU-College of Agriculture in SBS Nagar and a government college in Hoshiarpur.

Arora accused Singh of carrying out a voter outreach programme under the guise of government functions and alleged that by doing so, the chief minister was going against the directions of farmers who had recently asked political parties in Punjab not to hold rallies till the elections are announced.

AAP's national executive member appealed to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that either "they should tighten the reins of the Congress and the CM, or reconsider their orders to allow other parties to organise political programmes".

Arora said this was a "clear violation" of the conditions fixed in a meeting of the Kisan Morcha with political parties.

"After four-and-a-half-years, Captain (Amarinder), who was sitting in a farmhouse, now remembers going to the public before the elections," he alleged in a statement.

On Singh's remark that farmers' protest in Punjab was hampering economic development, Arora said, "If Amarinder Singh believes that the state is suffering financial loss due to the farmers' protest, then Captain should tell what pressure he has put on the prime minister till now for withdrawal of the black laws."

The chief minister should also tell people what steps he had taken to save Punjab from economic loss before these protests, Arora asked.

The AAP MLA said Singh should tell the people what he dID to make the state financially strong before these 'dharnas' and demonstrations.

"In Punjab, apart from farmers, many sections, including teachers, doctors, anganwadi workers and roadways employees, are sitting on dharnas. Does Amarinder Singh also want to send them to Delhi or Haryana," he asked.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema demanded that the Punjab government convene a session of the state assembly to discuss issues related to farmers, labourers, traders, employees and unemployed people.

"On September 3, there was a special session of the Vidhan Sabha dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur which cannot be technically or constitutionally linked to the Monsoon Session.

"In a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held before the commencement of the special session on that day, Speaker Rana KP Singh had assured that the session would be reconvened in 15-20 days in which all pending issues would be discussed. Therefore, a 15-day session should be called immediately," he said in a statement here.

