Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday met the family of the Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi during his visit to Kanpur

After the meeting, he spoke to reporters and called on the Union government to grant martyr status to victims.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely in Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Chambal Region.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP stated that he had also raised the demand during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Singh said, "I had raised this point in the Parliament that the victims' families demand that all those who died in Pahalgam should be given the status of martyrs. Shubham's father also demands that the tragic incident that happened cannot be compensated in a lifetime, but the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the government should definitely take the steps they can. This will also be a message against terrorism."

Also Read | Air India Cancels Singapore-Chennai Flight AI349 Due to Technical Snag in Plane.

The AAP leader also criticised the government over what he termed a "delay" in providing compensation for the families of the victims.

"The government must provide compensation and jobs to the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. There has been a lot of delay in that," Singh said.

Shubham Dwivedi was among the 26 people killed when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists and locals in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam.

Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)