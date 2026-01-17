New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday sought breach of privilege action against Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra over the circulation of an allegedly fake and misleading video related to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

AAP Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha, in a letter to Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, said a court in Jalandhar has declared the video as fake and misleading and directed its immediate removal from social media platforms. He alleged that the video was used to tarnish the image of Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi.

Also Read | BMC Election Results 2026: BJP, Shiv Sena Achieve 'Mission Mumbai', Succeed in Ending 25-Year Thackeray Rule.

Jha stated that the court observed distortion of facts in the video and an attempt to mislead the general public. He said the allegations levelled against Atishi in the video were found to be baseless and not part of the original Assembly record.

Terming the issue serious, the AAP Chief Whip said that misuse of the names of Sikh Guru Sahibs hurt religious sentiments and could disturb social harmony. He alleged that the video was first circulated and promoted by Kapil Mishra, with the intent to misrepresent Assembly proceedings and provoke religious sentiments for political purposes.

Also Read | Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: BJP Emerges Single-Largest Party in Most Civic Bodies Across State.

"It is an established principle under the privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly that the proceedings, records, and references of the House cannot be misused. Editing Assembly-related material in a fabricated manner and circulating it to provoke religious sentiments and level false allegations against an elected member clearly amounts to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House," he said.

Jha said that editing Assembly material and circulating a fabricated video amounts to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. He urged the Speaker to refer the matter to the Assembly Privileges Committee and to seek an explanation from Kapil Mishra regarding the circulation of the video.

"Based on the order of the Jalandhar court and the facts available, this matter should be placed before the Privileges Committee. Kapil Mishra should be asked to clarify on what basis he circulated a video that the court has declared fake. Proceedings for breach of privilege should be initiated for levelling false allegations against LoP Atishi regarding the alleged insult of Sikh Guru Sahibs and for acts that hurt religious sentiments," he said.

"To protect the dignity of the Legislative Assembly and religious harmony, the committee should make appropriate recommendations. This matter is not merely about political differences, but is a highly serious issue linked to the dignity of the Assembly, religious respect, social harmony, and constitutional values, and it calls for swift and strict action," he added.

AAP national media incharge Anurag Dhanda on Thursday stated that a Jalandhar Court has ruled that the alleged video of purported remarks of AAP leader and Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi, shared by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, has been "found to be doctored" and has ordered its removal from social media platforms.

"Kapil Mishra posted a fake video and attempted to do sacrilege of the Gurus. That conspiracy stands completely exposed today. The Jalandhar Court's order clearly says that the video posted on 'X' by Kapil Mishra was found to be doctored. Since the video can provoke and hurt religious sentiments, the Court ordered that the video be immediately taken down from all social media platforms...This also makes it clear that the BJP, which was supporting Kapil Mishra in this matter, also stands exposed..." Dhanda had said.

A Jalandhar court had ruled that the video was doctored. Following a forensic examination, the court ordered all social media platforms to remove the video and delete all related links from accounts that posted it.

An FIR was registered by the Jalandhar Police in connection with the "fake video".

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Iqbal Singh Bagga, an AAP leader from Jalandhar

Delhi Assembly Speaker had earlier this month issued notices to Punjab's DGP, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, and Special DGP Cyber Cell, giving them 48 hours to respond regarding an FIR filed over a "doctored video clip" of Assembly proceedings."The DGP Punjab, Police Commissioner Jalandhar, and Special DGP Cyber Cell, Punjab, have been issued notices and given 48 hours to submit their written explanations along with all relevant documents in response," Gupta said at a press conference.

According to a release, Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued a formal notice regarding the FIR registered in Jalandhar concerning the alleged doctored video clip of the Assembly proceedings.The notice stated that the House is already seized of the issue, and the video clip has been referred for forensic examination and to the Committee of Privileges.

It also conveyed the Speaker's concern about the Punjab Police's involvement in a matter considered to fall within the House's privileged domain and seeks a detailed explanation, along with relevant documents, from the relevant authorities.

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a massive protest outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi over the alleged circulation of "a doctored video". Several AAP MLAs and party leaders were detained by the police during the demonstration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)