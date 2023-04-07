New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said that it will contest the municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh across 17 municipal corporations and 763 municipalities with the slogan 'House tax half, water tax maaf.

While addressing the press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "AAP will contest elections with full strength in 17 municipal corporations and 763 municipalities of UP. To speed up the election preparations, the party has appointed officers in charge of the 763 municipalities. Aam Aadmi Party will contest the elections with full force with the slogan "House tax half - Water tax maaf".

He further mentioned that the party has started preparing for the elections as the announcement of the dates for the upcoming municipal elections will be announced soon.

"After a long dispute over reservations in the municipalities of Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court has given permission to hold elections there. Now the process of reservation for civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh has been completed. Reservation of seats has also been announced. The date for seeking objections from the people has also been completed. Now it is almost certain that soon the announcement of municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh will be made," he said.

Sanjay Singh also mentioned that the process of selection for posts at the level of the ward, Mayor and Chairman in the municipal elections has also been started.

"So far, about 270 names have been proposed by the AAP unit of Uttar Pradesh at the ward level and for the election of the Chairman," he said.

Earlier last month Supreme Court in its order said that for holding the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh as it allowed the State Election Commission to issue a notification in this regard in two days with an OBC quota in terms of a report of the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Commission.

Earlier AAP General Secretary (organization) Sandeep Pathak had said that now people in Uttar Pradesh have the alternative to pick AAP over other parties and this will help them change the equation in the state.

"Elections are about to be held in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party is committed to its values and principles. To date, the public did not have an alternative. Now the Aam Aadmi Party is going to change this equation with its meaningful efforts and actions," he said. (ANI)

