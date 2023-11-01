Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) Alleging political vendetta, the West Bengal unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it will protest outside the offices of the ED and CBI at the CGO Complex here against the summoning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Thursday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Also Read | Agartala-Akhaura International Railway Project: New India-Bangladesh Rail Line To Cut Distance Between Northeast States and Kolkata to 500km From 1,600km.

"We will hold a peaceful protest outside the ED and CBI offices at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake to protest the harassment of Arvind Kejriwal," AAP's West Bengal spokesperson Arnab Mitra said at a press conference.

He alleged that being unable to fight the AAP politically, the ruling BJP at the Centre was resorting to vendetta and using central agencies against it.

Also Read | Delhi Recorded Highest Number of Road Accidents at 5,652 in 2022, Says MoRTH Report.

Terming the summons to Kejriwal and the arrests of AAP leaders Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia a "conspiracy", Mitra claimed that this was happening since the party won the Delhi and Punjab elections, and registered a 13 per cent vote share in the 2022 Gujarat assembly polls.

"An undeclared emergency is going on in the country and anyone opposing the ruling party at the Centre is being targeted," he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)