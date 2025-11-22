New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced that it will reinstall the original Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar School of Excellence boards across Delhi's government schools on Constitution Day, accusing the BJP-led Delhi government of erasing the name of the Constitution's architect and disrespecting Dalit communities by replacing it with "CM SHRI" signage.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, AAP MLA and Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar launched a sharp attack on the Delhi government, calling it the "Chachi 420 Government" and alleging that it has systematically removed Babasaheb Ambedkar's name from the Schools of Excellence--institutions that the former Arvind Kejriwal administration had dedicated to Ambedkar's legacy.

Also Read | G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi Pitches Global Cooperation, Disaster Resilience and Clean Energy at Session 2 Meet in Johannesburg.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government had named Delhi's most outstanding government schools after Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. It was a historic step to honour the maker of modern India," he said.

"But as soon as it assumed power, the nine-month-old BJP government started removing Babasaheb's name from these schools and replacing it with 'CM SHRI'," he added.

Also Read | Did a Man Deface PM Narendra Modi’s Poster As Protest After Tejas Fighter Jet Crashed at the Dubai Air Show? Fact Check Reveals No Link Between Poster Defacement Incident and IAF Aircraft Accident.

Kumar accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of placing herself above Ambedkar.

"Is Delhi's Chief Minister greater than Babasaheb Ambedkar? Comparing the Constitution's creator with a CM is a grave insult. Those with 32 degrees, like Babasaheb, are now being compared with the 'Chachi 420 government'," he said, holding up images of schools where the Ambedkar boards were allegedly removed.

He further alleged that the BJP has a long record of undermining Ambedkar's contributions. "After coming to power, this government removed Babasaheb's pictures from government offices and is now erasing his name from schools. The BJP has always been against the Dalit community and Babasaheb Ambedkar," he claimed.

Highlighting the global respect for Ambedkar, the AAP leader said the world--from the United States to Japan--has honoured him with statues and memorials and accused the BJP of attempting to undo that legacy at home. "The BJP members cannot erase Babasaheb's name; they are not even equal to the dust of his feet," he added.

Kumar announced that on November 26, Constitution Day, AAP volunteers and leaders would visit every school where the "CM SHRI" board has been installed and restore the original signage of the Dr. Ambedkar School of Excellence.

"I appeal to Dalit communities across the country and followers of Babasaheb to raise their voice. The government intoxicated with power must stop insulting Babasaheb and the Dalit community," he said.

Earlier this month, AAP had reinstalled the Ambedkar signage at a school in Khichripur, and the party said it will continue to reverse name changes wherever they occur. The BJP-led Delhi government has not yet responded to the allegations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)