Did a Man Deface PM Narendra Modi's Poster As Protest After Tejas Fighter Jet Crashed at the Dubai Air Show? Fact Check Reveals No Link Between Poster Defacement Incident and IAF Aircraft Accident

Mumbai, November 22: Did a man deface PM Narendra Modi's poster due to anger over the Tejas fighter jet crash in Dubai? A video going viral on social media is making the alleged claim. The viral clip shows a man defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a protest following the tragic Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai Air Show. "Tejas collapsed and destroyed in Dubai Air Show. Public in Delhi started blackmailing Modi," the caption of the viral post read. The viral clip shows a man spraying black paint on the poster of PM Narendra Modi.

It is claimed that the incident occurred after the Tejas fighter jet crashed during the Air Show in Dubai. It must be recalled that the Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, November 22. A pilot lost his life in the unfortunate incident. Later, the pilot was identified as Wing Commander Naman Syal. While the alleged claim that PM Modi's poster was defaced over the Tejas fighter jet crash appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth. Tejas Fighter Jet Crash: Indian Air Force Mourns Loss of Pilot Namansh Syal Who Died in Crash at Dubai Air Show, Says, 'He Served the Nation With Unwavering Commitment' (See Pics and Video).

A fact check did not reveal any verified news reports which linked the poster defacement incident to the Tejas fighter jet crash in Dubai. It seems the alleged claim appears to be based on speculation. During the fact check, a reverse image search led us to a post shared by Nishit Kataria, President of Haryana Youth Congress. The video was uploaded by Kataria to Instagram on November 20, a day before the IAF Tejas aircraft accident in Dubai. The clip was also shared on X by Haryana Youth Congress.

"Those who blackened the face of democracy by relying on vote theft are now having their faces blackened," the caption read. Furthermore, we came across a report by The Tribune which carried a screengrab of the same video, stating that the poster featuring PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in connection with the Gita Jayanti Mahotsav, was mounted on a foot overbridge on National Highway-44, near Barsat Road in Panipat. As per the report, a youth painted the Prime Minister's face black on a poster in Haryana's Panipat. Did NIA Issue Helpline Numbers To Report Suspicious Activities by Muslims? Fact Check Reveals Viral Message Is Fake.

Hence, it appears that the poster was defaced due to political dissent and not as a protest against the Tejas fighter jet crash in Dubai, as it is claimed. As the viral video has been available online since November 20, it cannot be seen as a reaction to the Tejas fighter jet crash. In the end, it can be said that the alleged claim that a man defaced PM Narendra Modi's poster due to anger over the Tejas jet crash is not true but fake news. There is no link between the poster defacement incident and the IAF aircraft accident.

Claim : Man defaced PM Narendra Modi's poster as a protest following the Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai Air Show. Conclusion : Fact check revealed there is no link between the poster defacement incident and the Tejas aircraft accident. Full of Trash Clean

