India News | AAP Will Win All 13 LS Seats in Punjab, Says Mann on Alliance with Congress

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the AAP will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, but evaded a direct response to whether his party will enter into an alliance with the Congress.

Agency News PTI| Jan 17, 2024 10:18 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | AAP Will Win All 13 LS Seats in Punjab, Says Mann on Alliance with Congress

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the AAP will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, but evaded a direct response to whether his party will enter into an alliance with the Congress.

During an interaction with reporters here, Mann was asked if he was in favour of a seat-sharing arrangement between the AAP and the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Punjab CM refused to answer the question but asserted that the AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Visit Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu; Launch Multiple Development Projects on January 19.

"I have said several times that Punjab will become a hero and the Aam Aadmi Party will win all 13 (Lok Sabha) seats. The people of Punjab love AAP and they have given 92 (Assembly) seats to AAP and gave the party power which is being used for the welfare of the people," he said.

Asserting that the AAP workers and volunteers in Punjab were "very excited" about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mann said, "Punjab has always created new records, be it the green revolution or the freedom struggle. Punjab is famous for creating new stories and this time it will create a 13-0 record."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Averts Major Tragedy, Recovers and Destroys IED Planted by Terrorists in Kupwara.

Without taking any names, he said the people will get rid of the BJP in Chandigarh as well as they are fed up of their MP who stays in Mumbai.

"We will also have a new MP in Chandigarh this time," he said, adding that the figure can be "corrected" and made 14-0.

Actor-politician Kirron Kher is the sitting MP from Chandigarh.

Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats and the AAP is in seat-sharing talks with the Congress in Delhi and other states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
  • Festivals
    Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Firecrackers Adorn Sky Over Amritsar's Golden Temple on Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab (Watch Video) Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Firecrackers Adorn Sky Over Amritsar's Golden Temple on Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab (Watch Video)
  • Videos
    Richa Chadha Experiences 4-Hour Delay With IndiGo Flights, Raises Concerns Over Monopoly In Aviation Sector Richa Chadha Experiences 4-Hour Delay With IndiGo Flights, Raises Concerns Over Monopoly In Aviation Sector
    • Close
    Search

    India News | AAP Will Win All 13 LS Seats in Punjab, Says Mann on Alliance with Congress

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the AAP will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, but evaded a direct response to whether his party will enter into an alliance with the Congress.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 17, 2024 10:18 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | AAP Will Win All 13 LS Seats in Punjab, Says Mann on Alliance with Congress

    New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the AAP will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, but evaded a direct response to whether his party will enter into an alliance with the Congress.

    During an interaction with reporters here, Mann was asked if he was in favour of a seat-sharing arrangement between the AAP and the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Punjab CM refused to answer the question but asserted that the AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

    Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Visit Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu; Launch Multiple Development Projects on January 19.

    "I have said several times that Punjab will become a hero and the Aam Aadmi Party will win all 13 (Lok Sabha) seats. The people of Punjab love AAP and they have given 92 (Assembly) seats to AAP and gave the party power which is being used for the welfare of the people," he said.

    Asserting that the AAP workers and volunteers in Punjab were "very excited" about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mann said, "Punjab has always created new records, be it the green revolution or the freedom struggle. Punjab is famous for creating new stories and this time it will create a 13-0 record."

    Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Averts Major Tragedy, Recovers and Destroys IED Planted by Terrorists in Kupwara.

    Without taking any names, he said the people will get rid of the BJP in Chandigarh as well as they are fed up of their MP who stays in Mumbai.

    "We will also have a new MP in Chandigarh this time," he said, adding that the figure can be "corrected" and made 14-0.

    Actor-politician Kirron Kher is the sitting MP from Chandigarh.

    Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats and the AAP is in seat-sharing talks with the Congress in Delhi and other states.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News PTI| Jan 17, 2024 10:18 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | AAP Will Win All 13 LS Seats in Punjab, Says Mann on Alliance with Congress

    New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the AAP will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, but evaded a direct response to whether his party will enter into an alliance with the Congress.

    During an interaction with reporters here, Mann was asked if he was in favour of a seat-sharing arrangement between the AAP and the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Punjab CM refused to answer the question but asserted that the AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

    Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Visit Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu; Launch Multiple Development Projects on January 19.

    "I have said several times that Punjab will become a hero and the Aam Aadmi Party will win all 13 (Lok Sabha) seats. The people of Punjab love AAP and they have given 92 (Assembly) seats to AAP and gave the party power which is being used for the welfare of the people," he said.

    Asserting that the AAP workers and volunteers in Punjab were "very excited" about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mann said, "Punjab has always created new records, be it the green revolution or the freedom struggle. Punjab is famous for creating new stories and this time it will create a 13-0 record."

    Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Averts Major Tragedy, Recovers and Destroys IED Planted by Terrorists in Kupwara.

    Without taking any names, he said the people will get rid of the BJP in Chandigarh as well as they are fed up of their MP who stays in Mumbai.

    "We will also have a new MP in Chandigarh this time," he said, adding that the figure can be "corrected" and made 14-0.

    Actor-politician Kirron Kher is the sitting MP from Chandigarh.

    Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats and the AAP is in seat-sharing talks with the Congress in Delhi and other states.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    New Zealand vs Pakistan
    500K+ searches
    ICC
    200K+ searches
    NZ vs PAK
    200K+ searches
    PAK vs NZ
    200K+ searches
    Rohit Sharma
    200K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Better Call Saul
    Google Trends Google Trends
    New Zealand vs Pakistan
    500K+ searches
    ICC
    200K+ searches
    NZ vs PAK
    200K+ searches
    PAK vs NZ
    200K+ searches
    Rohit Sharma
    200K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma