India News | AAP Will Win All 13 LS Seats in Punjab, Says Mann on Alliance with Congress

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the AAP will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, but evaded a direct response to whether his party will enter into an alliance with the Congress.

During an interaction with reporters here, Mann was asked if he was in favour of a seat-sharing arrangement between the AAP and the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Punjab CM refused to answer the question but asserted that the AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

"I have said several times that Punjab will become a hero and the Aam Aadmi Party will win all 13 (Lok Sabha) seats. The people of Punjab love AAP and they have given 92 (Assembly) seats to AAP and gave the party power which is being used for the welfare of the people," he said.

Asserting that the AAP workers and volunteers in Punjab were "very excited" about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mann said, "Punjab has always created new records, be it the green revolution or the freedom struggle. Punjab is famous for creating new stories and this time it will create a 13-0 record."

Without taking any names, he said the people will get rid of the BJP in Chandigarh as well as they are fed up of their MP who stays in Mumbai.

"We will also have a new MP in Chandigarh this time," he said, adding that the figure can be "corrected" and made 14-0.

Actor-politician Kirron Kher is the sitting MP from Chandigarh.

Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats and the AAP is in seat-sharing talks with the Congress in Delhi and other states.

