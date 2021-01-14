Panaji (Goa) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to restart it's 'Veez Andolan' in Goa which will be addressed by party MLA Raghav Chadha at Curchorem on Friday.

It will be re-launched by party MLA Raghav Chadha on January 15 in Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral's constituency Curchorem.

'Veez Andolan' is a session conducted by AAP to address the grievances of the people.

Another program under the campaign that is scheduled for January 16 will be held at Namoshi Junction, Guirim in Saligao constituency.

"Veez Andolan has received tremendous traction amongst the people of Goa. The AAP aims to reach every village of Goa with the campaign, creating awareness amongst the people," said AAP Goa Convenor Rahul Mhambre while speaking to reporters.

Besides, Raghav will also interact with party volunteers.

It may be recalled that Raghav had accepted Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral's challenge for a debate on the power policy.

However, as Nilesh stayed away from the debate, AAP took the issue to the people through 'Veez Andolan' which got tremendous support from the people of Goa. The campaign was stopped due to the code of conduct imposed by the Goa State Election Commission in view of the Zilla Panchayat elections. (ANI)

