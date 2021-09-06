New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee is scared after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him in connection with the coal mining scam and is making statements of hanging himself.

"He (Banerjee) is saying such things to scare people. He himself got scared and that's why he is threatening to hang himself," the BJP MP told ANI on Sunday.

Sarkar, who is an MP from West Bengal's Ranaghat, further said, "BJP is not a friend, it's your Opposition. If you have the proof, then show it to the people. Why are you threatening?"

Questioning Banerjee's financial condition over the past few years, he said, "His financial condition was not great 10 years ago. Now, how does he have crores of rupees? Everything will be clear after the investigation."

Meanwhile, the TMC leader had accused the BJP of doing "vindictive politics" and said it could not fight TMC politically so they are using central probe agencies like the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Earlier on September 1, Rujira Banerjee, wife of the TMC was leader summoned by ED along with bank details. Abhishek Banerjee is likely to appear before the central investigative agency in New Delhi today. (ANI)

