Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Industrial units in the Gautam Budh Nagar have withdrawn about 100 power connections, due to the impact of Covid-19 imposed lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, Virendra Nath, Chief Engineer, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) Noida division said: "Many industries and businesses have been affected by lockdown. We have got many applications after lockdown from divisions regarding reducing electricity load and some wanted to end their connections. Till now, about 100 power connections have been permanently disconnected and around 150 applications have come to reduce the power supply according to a factory power usage."

"Now things are stabilizing and load is generated among the industries," he said.

"It does affect our revenue as the place like Noida has big commercial institutions like malls, shopping centres etc," he added. (ANI)

