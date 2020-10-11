Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 11 (ANI): A cleanliness campaign was organized at ski slopes of Auli by personnel of the Skiing and Mountaineering Institute, Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday.

At the mountain slopes of Uttarakhand's famous ski center Auli, where premier Mountain and Skiing Institute is based, ITBP organized a special 'Swachhata drive' today.

About 200 jawans including women personnel of the ITBP were part of this exclusive drive held as a Swachhta mission.

ITBP has been organizing many such programs across the border areas and is spreading awareness about Swachata while keeping the local population aware of the various government flagship schemes.

The force is also reaching out to the areas where there is poor connectivity. It is spreading awareness about many missions that have been implemented by the government, especially awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ITBP said that it will continue to organize many such programs in the coming months.

The 90,000 ITBP personnel will complete 58 years of its raising on October 24, 2020. (ANI)

