New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Friday reported severe to above-normal flood situations at 17 sites across the country, with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh witnessing rising water levels in the Ganga and its tributaries.

Three of these sites are under severe flood conditions and the rest 14 have crossed the warning mark.

According to the CWC's daily flood bulletin, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark at Gandhighat and Hathidah in Patna, and at Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Forecasts suggest that water levels at these sites are expected to rise further by Saturday morning.

Several other locations, particularly in Bihar, including Khagaria, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, and Katihar, are experiencing above-normal flood conditions, with rivers like Kosi, Bagmati, Punpun, and Burhi Gandak either steady or rising.

The Ganga at Dighaghat and Kahalgaon is also on the rise, adding to the concerns for downstream districts.

In Uttar Pradesh, apart from Ballia, above-normal conditions have been reported in Ghazipur, Budaun (Kachhla bridge), and Kushinagar (Khadda).

The Ganga at Farakka in West Bengal is also showing a rising trend.

Meanwhile, inflow forecasts were issued for 27 reservoir and barrage sites across the country, primarily in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. These include major dams such as Srisailam, Tungabhadra, Almatti, Hirakud, and Nagarjuna Sagar, with inflows surpassing threshold limits in several cases.

