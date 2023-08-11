New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Following the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lok Sabha, MoS Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Friday said that abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and saying wrong things about him is not right.

He blamed the opposition for the suspension of the Congress leader.

"Abusing the PM and saying wrong things about him is not right. For this suspension, the opposition is to be blamed. They are making mistakes and then to show themselves as good, they are not letting Parliament function,” said Bhatt.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday over “deliberate and repeated misconduct.”

The resolution for the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The House adopted the resolution by voice vote.

Some remarks by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expunged from the proceedings.

BJP members had strongly objected to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks. Pralhad Joshi had raised a point of order and demanded an apology from the Congress member. (ANI)

