Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Former MLC N Ramchander Rao, an ABVP veteran and senior advocate, is set to take over as the new president of BJP in Telangana, succeeding Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The appointment of Rao is seen as a move aimed at strengthening the party's ideological and organisational base in the state.

Rao was the only candidate to file his nomination for the state unit president post and his election would be announced on Tuesday.

A student leader during the 1970s and 1980s, Rao rose to prominence at Osmania University in Hyderabad by challenging the dominance of Leftist student organisations.

In an era when Leftist ideology had dominated student union politics of the university, Rao led the ABVP with grit and resolve.

Despite facing physical attacks — including a grievous assault in the university library that left him hospitalised for weeks — Rao continued to fight for the cause on the campus.

His association with the ABVP spanned over a decade (1977–1985), during which he also served as State Committee Member and City President while pursuing his studies in law and post-graduation.

Starting his career in 1986 as a practicing lawyer at the Nampally Criminal Courts and later the Andhra Pradesh High Court, he earned a reputation as a respected legal voices in the state.

He was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2012, and currently he represents clients across the Supreme Court, High Courts, and tribunals, while continuing to provide legal support to party workers and the organisation.

Within the BJP, Rao has held several key positions, including BJYM Secretary, National Legal Cell Member, BJP's state General Secretary, and Official Party Spokesperson.

He was elected to the Telangana Legislative Council in 2015 from the graduates' constituency covering Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Mahbubnagar districts.

The soft-spoken Rao is seen as a unifying force with a deep understanding of both the party's ideological vision and on-the-ground realities.

