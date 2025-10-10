Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Dr Manish Agarwal, Head of the Neurosurgery Department and Additional Principal at SMS Medical College, Jaipur, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Sandeep Saraswat, the complainant informed the ACB that he supplies brain coils used in neurosurgery and had pending bills worth Rs 12 lakh.

Dr Agarwal allegedly demanded a bribe to clear these bills.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Additional SP Sandeep Saraswat said, "The complainant appeared before the Director General yesterday, stating that he supplies brain coils to the neurosurgery department (of SMS Medical College)... He has pending bills totalling Rs 12 lakhs. Dr Manish Agarwal, the Head of the Neurosurgery Department, was demanding a bribe from him to pass the bills."

"We immediately verified the demand and confirmed its accuracy. So, today we set a trap... We had a head constable posted outside his clinic... As soon as money was exchanged with a patient, the head constable went in and apprehended the doctor," he said.

After verifying the complaint, the Jaipur unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Anil Kayal, conducted a trap at Dr Manish Agarwal's residence in Vasundhara Colony, Jaipur.

Dr Agarwal was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The investigation and questioning of the accused are ongoing. The ACB will register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and conduct a further inquiry.

Earlier in September, Rajasthan Police busted a drug manufacturing factory in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh and seized drugs and chemicals worth Rs 50 crore, Superintendent of Police B Aditya said.

The police have arrested the accused Jamshed, who had a bounty of Rs 25,000 against him.

Speaking to ANI, SP B Aditya said, "During a police raid, a factory producing MD was busted. The individual making MD in that factory was Jamshed, who had a bounty of Rs 25000 on him."

As per the police official, 100 grams of MD, 70.72 kg of chemicals, and 17.3 kg of MD powder were seized. (ANI)

