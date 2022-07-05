Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka on Tuesday raided five locations of Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan following a report of the Enforcement Directorate.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court to Parliament and Election Commission: ‘Take Measures To Remove Criminals From Politics’.

According to ACB officials, the raids were carried out at his residence near the Cantonment Railway station, a flat in Silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, G K Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya in the city.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 Likely To Sport Larger Display: Report.

"The ACB teams are verifying the documents and the investigation is on," the ACB official said.

Multiple teams of the ACB arrived at five locations of Khan, a four-time MLA, who had served as the food and civil supplies minister in the H D Kumaraswamy government for over a year from June 2018, from the morning.

Last year in August, the Enforcement Directorate had raided Khan and another former minister R Roshan Baig's residence, allegedly in connection with the IMA ponzi scheme worth Rs 4,000 crore in which thousands of people, mostly Muslims, were duped of their hard-earned money. Khan had appeared before the ED several times.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)