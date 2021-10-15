Bhopal, Oct 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the deaths of 11 people from the state in a road accident in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

At least 11 people, including four children, hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, were killed and six injured after their tractor-trolley overturned when the driver suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting an animal in Chirgaon in the neighbouring state, police said.

The vehicle was on its way carrying people from Pandokhar in Datia to a temple in Erach in UP when the incident took place.

“I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and strength to the families to cope with the loss. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Chouhan said, adding that the kin of the deceased would be given all help by his government.

The deceased were identified as Pushpa Devi (40), Munni Devi (40), Sunita Bai (35), Pooja Devi (25), Rajjo Bai (45), Premvati (50), Kusuma (55), Krishna (10), Pari (1), Anushka (4) and Avi (2), the police said.

