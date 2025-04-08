Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): Bengaluru police have identified the person who had posted the video online in a sexual assault case and assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

Sarah Fathima, DCP South East Bengaluru said, "A person had put the video on social media. Taking cognizance of the video, we have registered a case. We have identified the person who had posted the video online. We have also spoken to the victim and built confidence in them. The accused will be secured soon. The video is not very clear, and this is why we are taking time to identify him (the accused). Five teams on the ground are working on the case."

A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in the middle of the street on April 3 near Sadduguntepalya. The incident was captured on CCTV prompting widespread outrage.

Police have launched an investigation and registered a case under Sections 74, 75, and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier, the Karnataka State Women commission has written to he DCP Southeast Bengaluru to investigate the April 3 alleged molestation in Bengaluru's Bharti Layout, Suddaguntepalya.

"There is a report that a young woman was walking near the road at the 1st cross of Bharti Layout, Suddaguntepalya, on April 3 at midnight when a person followed her, touched her private part, sexually harassed her and ran away," the letter read.

"It is requested to investigate the said case as per rules, take appropriate action against those responsible and send the report of the action taken to the Commission at the earliest," the Women's commission said.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW), acting on the directions of its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, took suo motu cognisance of an alleged sexual harassment incident in Bengaluru's BTM Layout.The Commission has demanded swift action, including the registration of a case, immediate arrest of the accused, and an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days.

In a post on X, NCW said, "On the directions of NCW Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, the Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the disturbing incident of sexual harassment in Bengaluru's BTM Layout. NCW has sought urgent FIR under BNS, immediate arrest of the accused, and ATR within 3 days." (ANI)

