Thats it! New Zealand have done it, and the Blackcaps win their maiden bilateral ODI series in India. Kohli singlehandedly kept the hopes alive for India, scoring a valiant 124, with some help from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, with both players scoring half-centuries, respectively. From being 1-0 down, the Blackcaps have managed to make a comeback and claim the series win, with Daryl Mitchell, Kristian Clarke, and Kyle Jamieson being standout performers.
OUT! Virat Kohli did the right thing, taking on the bowler, but the task was too much for one single batter. Kohli wanted to hit the ball over the fielder, but the turning of the bat at the point of impact sees the ball gain only height, more than distance. Kristian Clarke claims his third wicket. Kohli c Mitchell b Kristian Clarke 124(108)
OUT! Zakary Foulkes has changed the complexion of the match for India, claiming two wickets in two balls. Mohammed Siraj tries to flick a full-length ball and hands a simple catch to the wicket-keeper. Earlier, Harshit Rana was trying to hit a big perished on 52.
FIFTY! Harshit Rana reaches his maiden ODI fifty in style, hitting a six off Zakaary Foulkes. Rana scored his landmark off 41 balls, which included four fours and four sixes. Both Rana and Kohli have added 99 runs.
100! Cashing in on his excellent form of late, Virat Kohli scored his 54th One-Day International hundred during the ongoing IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026. Kohli reached his 54th ODI ton off 91 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes. This was Kohli's seventh ODI hundred and 10th all-format ton against New Zealand.
India are facing an uphill battle, with 132 runs needed off 13 overs, and have only Virat Kohli as the specialist batter in the middle. Kohli is also nearing his 54th ODI hundred, which will be the least of his worries at this point. Kohli and Harshit Rana have added 28 runs, with the latter adding 16 runs.
OUT! Jayden Lennox brings New Zealand closer to their maiden ODI series in India, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja for 12. Jadeja hands a simple catch midwicket after Jayden Lennox smartly bowled a ball into the batter's body.
OUT! As is the case normally, batter falls after reaching a milestone. Nitish Kumar Reddy, having notched up his maiden ODI fifty, holes out at midwicket region. Kristian Clarke comes into the attack and instantly yields a result for the Blackcaps. Nitish Reddy c Will Young b Kristian Clarke 53(57)
FIFTY! Nitish Kumar Reddy achieves a personal milestone in the ongoing IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026, managing to| score his maiden One-Day International fifty, reaching the milestone in 52 balls, which included two fours and as many sixes.
FIFTY! Virat Kohli brings up his 78th half-century for India in the format. Kohli took just 51 balls to reach the milestone, which included four fours and one solitary six, on a surface where others have failed to get a move on. Kohli has added 49 runs in 57 balls with Nitish Kumar Reddy.
India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Timeline: The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand reaches its climax today, 18 January 2026, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. With the series currently level at 1-1, this final encounter serves as a winner-takes-all decider. New Zealand's convincing seven-wicket victory in Rajkot successfully nullified India's opening win, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle in Indore.
The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 1:30 PM IST. Historically, the Holkar Stadium is one of the highest-scoring grounds in India, often favouring the team batting first. However, the potential for evening dew may influence the captains' decisions at the toss.
India may consider minor adjustments to their bowling attack after New Zealand's middle order dominated the second match. The Black Caps, led by Michael Bracewell, are likely to retain the same side that performed clinically in Rajkot, spearheaded by the in-form Daryl Mitchell.
The series has been a showcase of batting strength from both sides. For India, Shubman Gill has been the model of consistency with two consecutive fifties, while KL Rahul anchored the second ODI with a resilient unbeaten 112. The hosts will be looking for a significant contribution from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom have looked sharp but have yet to register a massive score this series.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell** has been the standout performer of the tour so far, amassing 215 runs across two innings. His ability to tackle the Indian spinners in the middle overs has been a critical factor in the visitors' resurgence. Along with Mitchell, the height and bounce of Kyle Jamieson remain a primary threat to the Indian top order.
Known for its short boundaries and flat deck, the Holkar Stadium is a "batter's paradise." The average first-innings score at this venue frequently exceeds 300, and given the current form of both line-ups, another high-scoring thriller is expected.