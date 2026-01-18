India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Timeline: The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand reaches its climax today, 18 January 2026, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. With the series currently level at 1-1, this final encounter serves as a winner-takes-all decider. New Zealand's convincing seven-wicket victory in Rajkot successfully nullified India’s opening win, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle in Indore. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026, Indore Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Holkar Stadium.

The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 1:30 PM IST. Historically, the Holkar Stadium is one of the highest-scoring grounds in India, often favouring the team batting first. However, the potential for evening dew may influence the captains' decisions at the toss.

India may consider minor adjustments to their bowling attack after New Zealand's middle order dominated the second match. The Black Caps, led by Michael Bracewell, are likely to retain the same side that performed clinically in Rajkot, spearheaded by the in-form Daryl Mitchell.

The series has been a showcase of batting strength from both sides. For India, Shubman Gill has been the model of consistency with two consecutive fifties, while KL Rahul anchored the second ODI with a resilient unbeaten 112. The hosts will be looking for a significant contribution from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom have looked sharp but have yet to register a massive score this series.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell** has been the standout performer of the tour so far, amassing 215 runs across two innings. His ability to tackle the Indian spinners in the middle overs has been a critical factor in the visitors' resurgence. Along with Mitchell, the height and bounce of Kyle Jamieson remain a primary threat to the Indian top order.

Known for its short boundaries and flat deck, the Holkar Stadium is a "batter's paradise." The average first-innings score at this venue frequently exceeds 300, and given the current form of both line-ups, another high-scoring thriller is expected.