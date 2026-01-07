New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Wednesday welcomed the demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, saying that encroachments had increased in several parts of the locality.

Speaking with ANI about the demolition, Chahal congratulated the MCD and other departments involved for conducting the encroachment removal drive. He said that such steps were necessary to address the growing problem of illegal encroachments in the area.

"There are many areas in that locality where the encroachment has increased, and I congratulate the MCD and the other departments involved, which carried out the encroachment drive. Action will be taken against those who were involved in the stone pelting incident", he said.

Earlier, Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate, where a police team came under attack during an official action in the area.

According to the police, approximately 10 people have been detained to date in connection with the incident. The FIR has been lodged against unidentified individuals, though investigators have identified four to five suspects based on preliminary assessment.

Efforts are underway to establish the identities of the stone-pelters using CCTV footage, ground visuals, and body camera recordings of police personnel.

Police officials said further legal action will be taken once the identification process is completed and sufficient evidence is gathered.

Meanwhile, tensions were also reflected in local reactions. A local told ANI, "The Barat Ghar was built later; earlier, there used to be a graveyard..."The people from Dargah built the Barat Ghar after removing the graveyard. There used to be a graveyard here earlier...The Barat Ghar should not have been built here.

"The situation in the area remains under control, with police maintaining a deployment to prevent further disturbances, officials said.

Earlier, four to five police personnel sustained minor injuries after stones were pelted during an MCD demolition drive on encroached land near Turkman Gate early Wednesday, police said.

"The action is still ongoing. MCD is doing the demolition. We have deployed our security staff. The action started around 1 am. MCD conducted demolition as per the High Court's orders on the encroached land. Stones were pelted at the Police at night. We used minimal force to push back. Overall, the process was very smooth. Four to five officers suffered minor injuries. As soon as we receive the CCTV, ground, and body camera footage, we will identify the perpetrators and take legal action., DCP Nidhin Valsan said. (ANI)

