Active insurgent of proscribed Manipur outfit apprehended by Assam Rifles in Bishnupur. (Photo:Twitter/Assam Rifles)

Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Khoupum Battalion of Assam Rifles has apprehended an active insurgent of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a proscribed outfit, in Y Khunou Village of Manipur's Bishnupur district, said the Assam Rifles on Sunday.

"Khoupum Battalion of Assam Rifles, on 15 Oct, apprehended an active insurgent of KYKL in Y Khunou Village of Bishnupur District, Manipur," said the Assam Rifles in a tweet today.

Earlier, four insurgents were neutralised on October 10 by security forces in a joint operation in Manipur's Hingojang.

The joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and the Indian Army's 3 Corps on Saturday. The change of fire started on Sunday morning. The insurgents belonged to the Kuki group. (ANI)

