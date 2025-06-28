Hyderabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Actor Nagarjuna has handed over two acres of land back to the state government after the authorities had demolished the N-Convention centre in Madhapur here, which is jointly owned by him, for allegedly being constructed on encroached land on the Full Tank Level of the Tammidikunta lake, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating a flyover, Reddy stressed the need to conserve and protect lakes in the city to ensure the free flow of water and sewage, and to avoid the inundation of colonies.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Forms Fact-Finding Team To Probe Gang-Rape Case of Law Student, West Bengal Education Minister Seeks Report From Authorities.

In August last year, the officials of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), GHMC, Town planning, irrigation and revenue departments removed encroachments in the FTL / Buffer zones of the lake, and amongst the many structures removed, N-Convention was also one of the unauthorised structures.

"The state government had removed illegal structures at N-Convention. Afterwards (actor) Nagarjuna realised and voluntarily came forward and handed over back two acres of land (encroached) to the government. He personally met me and handed over back the land saying he wanted to be a hero and part of the development of the city," Reddy said.

Also Read | Fact Check: Does Kasba Law College Gang-Rape Case Have Communal Angle? Kolkata Police Debunk Misleading Social Media Posts Giving Communal Colour to Incident.

N-Convention is managed by N3 Enterprises and jointly owned by actor-cum-producer Nagarjuna and Nalla Preetham, as per its website.

The demolition of illegal structures at N-Convention created ripples among those who had undertaken unauthorised constructions in the state, with HYDRAA sending a loud and clear message that it would spare none.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)